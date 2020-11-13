Gear

The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Every Type Of Father 2020

Savoy Burlwood Watch Box
For Dads That Love Watches

Some Dads like to collect watches. And if your Dad is like that, then you would be smart to pick him up this watch box for the holidays. A nice and aesthetically pleasing place to store his watches so they stay nice and clean. It’s definitely done a good job holding onto our watches since we got a hold of one.

Get It: Pick up the Savoy Burlwood Watch Box ($189) at Bespoke Post

