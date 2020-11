For The Dad’s That Love To Watch TV GET IT!

Getting your Dad a brand new TV is a sure-fire way to make him happy. And this 4K QLED TV is a mind melter. The picture on this thing is out of this world, some of the best you’ll ever see. So get him a brand new TV while the price is just right.

Get It: Pick up the Samsung 65″ 4K Ultra HD QLED TV ($898; was $1,000) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!