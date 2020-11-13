The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Every Type Of Father 2020

For The Music Loving Dad’s GET IT!

Vinyl is coming back in a big way. For good reason too, as the cases are great art pieces and the music just sounds better. If you want to gift Dad a blast from the musical past, this Record Player is the way to go. It’s compact but packs a wallop, allowing him to enjoy his records when he’s at home. And it can connect to Bluetooth as well, so any audio can be played throughout. Dad’ll love this. Trust us.

Get It: Pick up the Victrola Eastwood Bluetooth Record Player ($100) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!