Polar Blend GET IT!

Got an active lady in your life? Then she’ll love having this Polar Blend on hand. It can blend on the go so she can make a workout shake wherever she is and drink it right from the spout. Convenience is the key for any physical fitness fans out there.

Get It: Pick up the Polar Blend ($70) at Polar Blend

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!