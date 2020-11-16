Gear

The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Her 2020

The Cozee Battery Powered Heated Blanket
14
Amazon 9 / 14

The Cozee Battery Powered Heated Blanket

GET IT!

It’s getting cold out there. And on those cold nights inside, you’ll want to cozy up under a blanket with your lady and enjoy each other’s company. Well, you’ll have plenty of warmth and comfort with this Battery Powered Heated Blanket in your life. It’s comfortable even before you turn the heat on. And when you put the heat on? It’ll be heaven. Keep the winter away and give your lady something perfect for a lazy winter night.

Get It: Pick up The Cozee Battery Powered Heated Blanket ($250) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Flash_300x490
More from Gear