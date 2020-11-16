The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Her 2020

Wolf Spring Starter Pack GET IT!

If your lady loves to spoil the pooch, she will love to spoil it with some amazing dog-friendly vitamin water. Get a 3 pack to keep the dog happy and fueled up with all the right stuff. 3 different flavors come in this pack and you can choose the age range, so you get the right stuff for the pup. Any dog will love drinking this up this holiday.

Get It: Pick up the Wolf Spring Starter Pack ($12) at Wolf Spring

