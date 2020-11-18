The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For People Who “Don’t Want Anything” 2020

Medium Rugged Twill Duffel Bag GET IT!

Anybody who says they don’t want anything for the holidays will feel quite foolish when they receive this Duffel Bag from Filson. Like everything in the Filson store, this bag is highly durable and very fashionable. It’ll make traveling around a lot easier with this in tow, holding all your possessions. Traveling to work or traveling on a plane or even just heading out with the guys, this will be a wonderful gift for anyone this holiday. That’s just the Filson way.

Get It: Pick up the Medium Rugged Twill Duffel Bag ($395) at Filson

Check out all the Luggage and Bag options at Filson here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!