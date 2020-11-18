Gear

The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For People Who “Don’t Want Anything” 2020

Anyone who says they don’t want anything will be proven wrong when they get this cashmere crew. It brings a whole new meaning to comfort with this fantastic cashmere design. It’s perfect for the cold weather seasons ahead. We’ve been very happy throwing them on ourselves.

Get It: Pick up the Mongolian Cashmere Crew ($60; was $130) at Quince

