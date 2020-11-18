The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For People Who “Don’t Want Anything” 2020

SHEEX® CALM + COOL Weighted Blanket GET IT!

Calm your nerves and sleep soundly as SHEEX 15-pound weighted blanket gives you the serene and comforting sensation of being held or hugged. This blanket is designed to promote a feeling of soothing calm through the even distribution of firm yet gentle pressure with glass beads distributed in 6″ box pockets for even weight dispersal. This deep-touch pressure is scientifically proven to stimulate the release of serotonin and melatonin, reducing stress and encouraging relaxation and comfort.

The CALM + COOL Weighted Blanket features a hidden zipper for a removable, and washable cover made from SHEEX authentic performance fabric, so you’ll never have to worry about overheating. Featuring a brushed texture for a super-soft feel, the performance fabric shell is more breathable and wicks moisture better than other weighted blankets on the market, helping you to stay at your ideal sleep temperature all night long. And you’ll never have to worry about the inner weighted blanket shifting with eight extra-strong interior ties ensuring the inner blanket stays perfectly in place.

Give yourself a hug with the SHEEX® CALM + COOL Weighted Blanket!

And from now until December 31st, you can use the coupon code MENSJOURNAL15 to save 15% on any non-sale item in the SHEEX store. So add some other items with this wonderful Weighted Blanket for a steal of a price.

Get It: Pick up the SHEEX® CALM + COOL Weighted Blanket ($199; was $299) at SHEEZ

Check out all the Bedding options at Sheex here

