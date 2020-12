Swagger Lounge Set GET IT!

Any man will be happy to have a new pair of loungewear from Undergents. It’ll make working from home and hanging out on a cold night all the more relaxing. It’s certainly been the case for us with the set we received.

Get It: Pick up the Swagger Lounge Set ($40; was $60) at Undergents

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!