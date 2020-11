Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey GET IT!

A good stiff drink from this bottle of Teeling Whiskey will soften any man. Especially those that say they don’t want anything. The stress of the day and the year will slough off with this in tow.

Get It: Pick up the Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey ($60) at Reserve Bar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!