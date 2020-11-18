The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For People Who “Don’t Want Anything” 2020

The Professional 4K UHD Blu-ray GET IT!

If someone claims they don’t want anything, they will be convinced otherwise when this disc is gifted to them. One of the most unique and wild movies of the 90s is home on 4K Blu-ray with a stunning transfer in a gorgeous steelbook. This will help pass the time thanks to 2 cuts of the movie and tons of special features. Sony Home Entertainment has really outdone itself with this amazing release.

Get It: Pick up The Professional 4K UHD Blu-ray ($25) at Amazon

