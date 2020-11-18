The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For People Who “Don’t Want Anything” 2020

The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook GET IT!

This cookbook will make anyone feel like they’re on vacation in a Disney park in some way. Because they can make the foods found in those parks. So it’s like taking a trip without leaving the house. It’ll be a while before Disney is safe to go to again and this is the next best option. Who wouldn’t love feeling like they’re back in Disney these days?

Get It: Pick up The Unofficial Disney Parks Cookbook ($13; was $22) at Amazon

