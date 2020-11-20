The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Most Important Man 2020

LG 77″ Class CX Series OLED 4K TV GET IT!

If you want to go all out for that important guy in your life, then you can’t go much bigger than this unbelievable LG OLED TV. The picture quality is stunning. It’ll seriously make the home media experience exponentially better. With this in the house, everyone benefits.

Get It: Pick up the LG 77″ Class CX Series OLED 4K TV ($3,450; was $4,000) at Best Buy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!