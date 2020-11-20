The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Most Important Man 2020

Gear

Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Camera
Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Camera

Phones have amazing cameras in them these days. But you can’t beat the picture quality that comes with this Panasonic camera. It’s an unbelievable piece of tech that will give anyone the drive to start up a new hobby. We managed to get a hold of it and try it out and we are very deep into a new photography hobby.

Get It: Pick up the Panasonic Lumix G100 4K Camera ($750; was $800) at Amazon

