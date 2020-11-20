The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Most Important Man 2020

Pine Tar Soap GET IT!

The important man in your life deserves to smell his best. And with this Pine Tar Soap from Dr. Squatch, they will smell their best. It’s a very tough, manly, and all-natural bar of soap that will make your man as clean as possible while smelling like a woodsman. And if you spend over $20, you can save 20% with the coupon code MJ20. So pick up a bar of Pine Tar Soap as well as some of the other wonderful products at Dr. Squatch, like the deodorant and toothpaste as well as beard oils.

Get It: Pick up the Pine Tar Soap ($7) at Dr. Squatch

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!