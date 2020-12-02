The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Rugged Man 2020

Burst Call of Duty Toothbrush GET IT!

Any rugged man needs a tough and effective toothbrush to keep their teeth nice and strong. This electric toothbrush from Burst will deliver an unparalleled cleaning experience, leading to some of the best oral health of that rugged man’s life. And each purchase of this limited-edition Call of Duty toothbrush will see 20% of the proceeds donated to the Call of Duty Endowment to help the military vets in need. How can anyone say no to a great cause like that?

