The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Rugged Man 2020

Enhanced Strength Tru-Fit Dog Car Harness GET IT!

When you go out with your dog, you want the little furball to be as safe as possible. That is where Kurgo comes in to play. Because Kurgo makes so many great products that are all about making sure your dog is safe and protected on the go. Like this Car Harness that is crash tested to make sure your pup is just as safe as you are when you take a trip in the car.

Get It: Pick up the Enhanced Strength Tru-Fit Dog Car Harness ($45) at Kurgo

Check out all the great Dog Travel products at Kurgo here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!