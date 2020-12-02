The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Rugged Man 2020

Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket GET IT!

When it comes to gifts for the Rugged Man, then you need to shop at Filson. This outlet has a long and storied history of clothing the most rugged men in the best looking clothing that will keep them warm during the winter. And this Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket is a great example of that. Any rugged man in your life will love getting this great looking and heavily insulated jacket as a gift this winter.

Get It: Pick up the Mackinaw Wool Cruiser Jacket ($395) at Filson

Check out all the Mens options at Filson here

