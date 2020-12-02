The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For The Rugged Man 2020

Pants Capable of Handling the Rough And Tumble Lifestyle GET IT!

A rugged man will need a pair of pants that will handle their rugged lifestyle. And these pants are more than capable of handling the rough and tumble lifestyle of any man. Even better is that these are so soft and comfortable that they can also be perfect on a lazy night at home. These are a great example of the high quality that Vuori is known for.

Get It: Pick up the Ponto Performance Pant ($84) at Vuori

Check out all the Men’s Clothing options at Vuori here

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!