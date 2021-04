Emmy London Diamond Key Necklace 3/4 ct tw 14K White Gold GET IT!

Show the mother of your children that she’s got the key to your heart with this stunning necklace with a key encrusted in diamonds.

Get It: Pick up the Emmy London Diamond Key Necklace 3/4 ct tw 14K White Gold ($570; was $1,899) at Kay Jewelers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!