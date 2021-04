Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds GET IT!

Jabra makes some truly amazing earbuds. So amazing that Mom will be happy as a clam when she gets these for Mother’s Day. That way she can enjoy her music without anything bothering her, thanks to the amazing noise canceling design.

Get It: Pick up the Jabra Elite 85t Earbuds ($180; was $230) at Jabra

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!