The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

The Porter Backpack GET IT!

Got a mom who likes to live an active life? Then she should have this amazing backpack from Hyperlite Mountain Gear. That way she can store all her goods with her as she travels outside without worrying about the wear and tear on the bag. We got our hands on some Hyperlite goods and we can say for sure that these will make her life a whole lot easier.

Get It: Pick up The Porter Backpack (starting at $325) at Hyperlite Mountain Gear

