The Men’s Journal Roundup Of Best Memorial Day Sales Available Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Memorial Day is right around the corner. But that doesn’t mean you can’t save on some amazing deals right now. One of the best perks about the holiday is that you can pick up some amazing deals. Plenty of outlets are running Memorial Day Sales. And there are plenty of them that are running them right now.

There’s no need to wait until the weekend to get some great stuff at a great price. All you need to do is find the sales. But it can be pretty hard to keep it all in your head. All sorts of deals are live right now on all sorts of things. Electronics, bedding, clothes. It is pretty overwhelming.

Luckily for you guys, we have done our homework and are passing off the work onto you. Gathered below you will find a wide and varied assortment of all kinds of deals you can find right now. Outlets and the respective deals that are live in their store.

We have gathered all these deals onto one page for you. So check them out below and enjoy the fantastic savings this holiday has to offer.

If you head on over to Fossil right now, you can save up to 50% off a ton of amazing items. Watches, bags, or wallets.

Memorial Day is all over Pier 1 right now. The entire site is seeing mass discounts. 40% off outdoor furniture, 30% off outdoor cushions and pillows, 40% off wall decor, 25% off dining and living room chairs, 25% off counter and bar stools, 20% off lighting, 15% off occasional tables, 20% off mirrors, 20% off clocks, and $20 for 3 wick candles. You can completely revamp the look of your home at a massive discount this week.

The discount at Todd Snyder is pretty impressive. You can save up to 30% on a large selection of amazing clothing that will make for a hell of an outfit this coming summer. Not only that, but you’ll get free shipping as well

CBS All Access

If you want some new shows to binge this holiday, you should pick up a free week-long trial to CBS All Access. The roster of content is deep, from shows like Bob Hearts Abishola to the new run of Star Trek.

Want some new sunglasses for the summer? Then you should take advantage of the sale going on at Quay, where the entire site is available for the buy 1 get 1 free sale. And with every dollar spent, Quay donates 10 meals to Feeding America to help in this trying time. Help yourself and help others along the way.

The deal at Prive Reveaux is only bested by the quality of the stock. These frames are stunning, and you can save a ton when you buy more than one. The discount is stacked. Buy one, save 20%. Buy 2, save 25%. Buy 3, save 30%. All you need to do is use the discount code MDSAVE.

If you’re looking for a new backpack or traveling bag, then you should head on over to Paravel. For Memorial Day, Paravel is discounting all fold up bags 20% off. And while the Cabana Tote is not discounted for Memorial Day, 10% off all proceeds of sales for that Tote will be donated to Direct Relief. So you can pick up a great tote bag while doing a little good in the world.

The deals at Bloomingdales are wild right now. You can save from 30% to 50% off regular priced items, save 50% on a large selection of clearance items while saving 25% on a different selection of sales/clearance items, and save up to 30% to 50% off on handbags for your special lady. And if you are a Bloomigdales loyalist member and spend more than $200 on regular priced items marked as Loyalist Power Points items, you will get a $50 rewards card. So if you got a need for something at Bloomigdales, now is the time to scratch that itch.

Looking to spruce up the comfort levels of your bedroom? Then head on over to Allswell to save on the amazing mattresses and bedding materials they got there. For Memorial Day, you will save 20% off on the Luxe and the Supreme mattress, bedding, and bath & spa items. Just use code MEM20 to get those savings.

Want some new outdoor gear for your summer adventures? Then Backcountry is the place for you. And you’ll save a good deal for Memorial Day, with a large selection of best selling gear and apparel being discounted up to 50% off.

For Memorial Day, Nisolo has a good selection of items on sale right now. And you can save up to 40% on these items when you use the discount code JUSTFORNOW. New shoes or a new wallet in your future? Then pick one up for Nisolo.

Want to get a workout in your home but the pricing is too much for you right now? Then Bowflex is here for you this Memorial Day, as the sales are pretty great. Save $200 on the Max Trainer and the Max Trainer M8, $400 on the LateralX Cardio Machine, $350 on the TC200 Treadmill, and $300 on the TC100 Treadmill. All you need to do is use the coupon code MEMORIAL20 to get those savings. Whatever workout you’re looking to add to your home routine, then Bowflex is the place to check out this holiday.

Cole Haan

Want some fresh new casual kicks for the Summertime? Then take advantage of the great Memorial Day Sale at Cole Haan, where you can save up to 70% off a select group of styles.

If you like shopping at Urban Outfitters, then you should head on over to the site now. Because for Memorial Day, you can save an extra 30% on sales items. You can’t ignore a deal like that.

Saks Fifth Avenue is one of the top spots for you to pick up some high end fashion. And the Memorial Day Sale is too good to pass up. From now until May 22nd, you can use discount code SUNNYSF to save up to $300 on a full price purchase. And until the 25th, you can save up to 30% off on home decor and kitchen items.

Dermstore

The sun is coming in hot now that the Spring is here in full swing. That can do a real number on your skin. So head on over to Dermstore to save up to 20% off the amazing skincare products that are available right now.

For Memorial Day, Ted Baker has a big ole sale going right now. You can save 40% off all clothing on the site right now. Who can pass that up?

Hand sanitizer is a real popular item these days. It can be hard to find, it’s so popular. But Vegamour has a 3 pack in stock right now. And if you pick that 3 pack up, you will get a free face mask. Not only that, but Sean Penn’s CORE organization is going to receive 5000 face masks and Project Angel Food will receive 20% of all proceeds thanks to this promotion. And for Memorial Day, you can save 25% off items in the fresh for summer sale with discount code FRESH25.

For this holiday weekend, you can save 25% off of everything in the Frank and Oak store. That should give you plenty of options when looking for new summer outfits.

Need some new bedding? Then you can head on over to Brooklinen. On a regular day, the selection is too amazing to pass up. With a Memorial Day sale? To good to be true. But it is true. With coupon code WKND15, you will save 15% off the entire store.

Been waiting for the right time to get a new mattress? Then your time has come, because you can save 25% off the entire store of Brooklyn Bedding. The mattresses here bring a whole new meaning to the word comfort, and the bedding accessories you can pick up is just the icing on the wonderfully discounted cake.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!