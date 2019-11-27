The Men’s Journal Ultimate Gift Guide for Men—Black Friday 2019 Deals

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Black Friday 2019 has officially arrived. Sure, it can be overwhelming, but the fact is Black Friday really is the best time to buy your holiday gifts. Because you can do pretty much all of your shopping online these days, you no longer have to brave the mall to get it done. So it’s way easier than it used to be. You just need to know where to look for the deals that appeal to you. What are the best holiday gift deals for men this weekend? Here is our guide for men to Black Friday 2019

The Men’s Journal Guide for Men to Black Friday 2019

We’ve selected more than 50 of our favorite retailers for this Black Friday 2019 gift guide. So no matter if you’re a guy looking for gifts for others, or if you’re shopping for the men on your Christmas list, the Men’s Journal Ultimate Guide to Black Friday 2019 has all the best stuff by and for guys this holiday season.

From clothing and apparel to sporting goods, watches, and much more, this list contains the best of the best. Gifting is easy with this gift guide. If you’re buying for an outdoorsman, an athlete, a businessman, or a combination of all three, you’ll find the perfect gift here. We’ve got workout equipment, bicycling needs (and bikes!), athletic recovery devices, and more. Ties, of course. Cookies, too. Meal (and wine!) subscriptions. Even StubHub is offering a great deal on tickets to live events for the holidays.

And all our favorite brands are represented, too. Names like Huckberry, Rhone, Todd Snyder, Ted Baker London, GREATS, Outerknown, Backcountry, and more are here. Faherty. Indochino, Blundstone. Coach. Diesel. Hugo Boss. They’re all represented.

Many of these deals run through the weekend. But some are only valid on Black Friday. Some require special checkout codes; others apply the savings automatically. So be sure to read the fine print.

So yes, Black Friday can be a pain. The sales pitches can be overwhelming. The endless commercials are frustrating. But if you’re a guy looking for the perfect gift, or if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the men on your holiday shopping list, the Men’s Journal Ultimate Gift Guide for Men Black Friday 2019 is here to help you make the right choice.

Happy Holidays.

