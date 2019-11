Mizzen + Main GET IT!

One of our favorite performance dress shirt companies is having its first-ever Black Friday sale. Through Cyber Monday December 2, take 25 percent off sitewide! That’s an amazing deal on what might be the most comfortable dress shirt on the planet. Even JJ Watt thinks so.

Get It: Take 25% off all orders through Monday December 2 at Mizzen + Main

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!