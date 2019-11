Starting today and lasting right through the weekend, Nordstrom is offering up to 50 percent off all across the site. And Nordstrom always offers free shipping and returns. This Cole Haan Lambskin Moto Jacket ($238; was $698) is 65 percent off.

Get It: Save up to 50% through 11/2 at the Cyber Sale at Nordstrom

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!