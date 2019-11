Zappos is having a massive Black Friday Sale through Cyber Monday December 2, with savings up to 50 percent (and beyond) on tens of thousands of shoes and apparel. These killer Allen Edmonds Higgins Mill dress boots ($276; was $395) are 30 percent off.

Get It: Save 50% or more through 11/2 at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!