For The Movie Lover GET IT!

Dad love movies? Then he has to love The Untouchables, one of the best all-time Dad movies to ever exist. And it has a brand spanking new 4K disc that’ll make it look and sound better than it ever has.

Get It: Pick up The Untouchables 35th Anniversary Limited-Edition Steelbook 4K UHD ($25; was $31) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!