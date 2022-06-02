The Men’s Journal Under $50 Father’s Day Gift Guide 2022

For The Readers GET IT!

Nothing like kicking back in the sun during the summer with a nice book in hand. And having just read this one ourselves, we can say for sure that Dad is gonna love spending some time back in the 1930s with the exploits of a hot shot US Marshall and the elusive bank robber he keeps bumping into. No one writes like Leonard and this is another winner from the legend.

Get It: Pick up The Hot Kid by Elmore Leonard ($13; was $15) at Amazon

