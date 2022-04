For The Wine Lover GET IT!

Lots of Moms out there love to unwind with a good bottle of wine after a long day. And this bottle of wine is absolutely delicious, giving her something to look forward to when the day is getting a little too overwhelming.

Get It: Pick up the Stags’ Leap Cabernet Sauvignon ($40) at Total Wine

