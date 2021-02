Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat GET IT!

Give your lady the gift of winter protection with this unbelievably insulated and highly stylish coat from Calvin Klein. She won’t have any troubles going out of the house this year with this in tow.

Get It: Pick up the Calvin Klein Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat ($180; was $300) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!