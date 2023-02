Frank Family Vineyards ‘Patriarch’ Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 GET IT!

If she has a taste for high-quality wine, then you know what to do: head on over to Reserve Bar and pick up this luscious bottle of Cab Sauv that will impress her with every sip.

See It! Pick up the Frank Family Vineyards ‘Patriarch’ Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 ($305) at Reserve Bar

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!