Project Rock 5 Training Shoes GET IT!

For those of y’all with active women in your life, then she could greatly benefit from having these trainers in her life. UA never disappoints with its workout gear and these shoes will provide her with the support she needs to go the extra mile at the gym.

See It! Pick up the Project Rock 5 Training Shoes ($150) and pay over time with Klarna at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!