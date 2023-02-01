The Men’s Journal Valentine’s Day Gift Guide 2023

Tempur-Pedic Weighted Blanket GET IT!

If she has trouble sleeping and/or getting rid of her anxiety, then this weighted blanket will make a big difference in her life. It’ll help release serotonin in her system, so she’ll be able to relax in no time. A perfect pickup, especially since it’s comfortable as all get out even without taking the weighted design into account. Just an all-around winning package.

See It! Pick up the Tempur-Pedic Weighted Blanket (starting at $112; was $149) at Tempur-Pedic

