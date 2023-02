Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses GET IT!

Getting your lady some flowers is always a good move for the holiday. Not the only thing to get, but a good starter for the day. And with these gorgeous flowers in hand, she will know that the rest of the day is gonna be a special one.

Get It: Pick up the Valentine’s Day Kaleidoscope Roses (starting at $70) at 1-800-Flowers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!