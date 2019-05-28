For the June issue of Men’s Journal, cover star Kyle Chandler took a road trip from his hometown in Texas all the way to the California coast. During his ride, we sat down with the star of Catch-22 and Godzilla: King of the Monsters to talk about some of his all-time favorite stuff for the MJ5, including his favorite piece of gear, his favorite place to travel, and the best advice he’s ever received.

On His Favorite Gear: When Chandler’s taking a trip, as he did for his feature story, he always makes sure to have a pocket knife handy, as well as a piece of paper and a pencil so he can write down any notes if inspiration strikes him.

On His Favorite Meal: If he wants to whip up his favorite meal when he’s home in Texas, he goes with some smoked ribs with homemade barbeque sauce that’s a family recipe from his grandmother. (We can sense you’re getting hungry out there already.)

On His Favorite Place to Travel: When it comes to travel, Chandler has fond memories of earlier in his career when he worked on another movie with a massive monster. “When the family and I went down to New Zealand to film King Kong, the Peter Jackson version,” Chandler says. “If there’s a more beautiful place than that south island in New Zealand, I haven’t met it yet.”

On His Best Advice: As for advice, Chandler keeps it all in the family. The best advice he received came from his father, and it’s a simple one: “Make sure you can look yourself in the mirror.”

See all of Chandler’s answers in the video above, including about his favorite drink, and check out his full profile in the June issue of Men’s Journal.