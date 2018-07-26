After ending his professional cycling career in 2016, Phil Gaimon didn’t wait long to find a new endeavor.

“When I stopped racing, I still wanted to set goals and work hard,” he says. “I love riding my bike.”

So he started a project called “Worst Retirement Ever,” a Youtube video series in which he tries to supplant known dopers from the top of Strava’s King of the Mountain leaderboards.

“The joke was that I’m retired, but I’m still training my ass off and suffering up hills.”

So Gaimon trains almost as much as he did when he was racing professionally. And since he lives just outside of Hollywood, California, he spends much of his rides baking in the heat. In fact, his top hot-weather cycling tips deal with dehydration and sunburn.

“Insulated water bottles are huge,” he says. “It’s shocking how well they work. Get the high-capacity ones—small ones are for wimps.”

Gaimon has some sage advice regarding sun protection, too.

“I have a pair of summer bib shorts with a mesh side panel; they’re awesome—until you look at your polka dot sunburn at the end of a long ride—so I’ll apply sunscreen before I put my clothes on,” he says. “Then, after I’m dressed, I’ll roll my socks down and add more sunscreen.”

As for apparel, tech, and accessories, here are some of Gaimon’s top picks for summer 2018.