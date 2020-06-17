The Most Durable Cycling Apparel for Gravel Riding

Whether you’re into fondo racing, tearing across rough roads, or leisurely off-road rides, you need apparel that can take a beating. If you’ve just invested in a new gravel bike to rule the off road, don’t skimp on accessories.

This gravel riding gear will make riding safer and more enjoyable.

Endura Pro SL Shell II

The breathable jacket is perfect for chilly mornings with a build that blocks wind and rain. When you heat up, the shell packs down small enough to fit into your jersey.

[$225; endurasport.com]

Pearl Izumi X-Alp Gravel

Designed for gravel riding, the X-Alp is breathable, like a road shoe, but off-road ready with a dampening EVA insert, a BOA system to keep muck out, and a bolstered toe bumper.

[$150; pearlizumi.com]

LEM MotivAir

With carbon fiber between a polycarbonate shell and EPS foam, the LEM protects while keeping weight down to less than a pound for a medium. The 23 vents help keep you dry.

[$225; lemhelmets.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!