The Most Durable New Sunglasses for Outdoor Adventure

Julbo SPARK

Julbo, the beloved French eyewear brand has been making sunglasses for the mountains since 1888. Its new SPARK is a high-performance pair of shades disguised as casual sunnies. The SPARK was made for smaller faces, but still has oversized rims which use REACTIV photochromic lenses that you can leave on for various lighting conditions. However, the best feature of the SPARK is its super-flexible, durable arms.

