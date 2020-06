Oakley Lugplate

Oakley’s new Lugplate sunglasses are a sporty, avant-garde take on what a rimless frame can be. Made with fancy, proprietary lightweight materials dubbed C-5 and O Matter, these glasses aren’t just a fashion statement. The Lugplates can also level up with Prizm Lens Technology designed to enhance color and contrast for more vivid views.

