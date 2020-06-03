The Most Durable New Sunglasses for Outdoor Adventure

Smith Guide Choice GET IT

Smith’s Guide Choice has long been a staple for all types of—you guessed it—guides. Whether its fishing or paddling, from the sea to the mountains, outdoor professionals rely on keen vision—as does anyone who spends long days outside. Recently, Smith has reimagined the Guide’s Choice, giving the classic style new Italian spring hinges, plus megol nose and temple pads for added long-lasting comfort.

