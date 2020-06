SPY Dirt Mo 2 GET IT

Inspired by the OG wrap glasses, the Dirty Mo 2 features a sleek, wide-arm frame made with a nearly indestructible Grilamid, 5-barrel hinge system. The polarized lens option blocks over 99 percent of surface glare and is sealed with SPY lenses, which prevent scratching and delaminating. These beasts are great for a Baja adventure or just a city scroll.

