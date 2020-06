Sweet Protection Ronin GET IT

Thankfully for us, Norwegian brand Sweet Protection, otherwise known for its helmet technology, is now making eyewear. Its first offering, the Ronin, is a slick, semi-frameless pair of sport shades designed to provide “unrivaled field of vision.” Equipped with sleek side-vents, the Ronin is perfect for any bike ride or high-output sport.

