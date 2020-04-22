Standard canvas tote bags aren’t much good beyond the beach, but thanks to sturdier fabrics and smarter features, these upgraded versions are ready for everyday carry.

We’ve highlighted the most dependable tote bags you can get right now—from beloved brands like Peak Design and Fjällräven. These are the ones you’ll want to take for jaunts to the farmers market, travel near and far, and schlepping tech, gym gear, and everyday commuting must-haves.

The Toughest Tote Bags to Haul All Your Stuff

1. Matador Transit Packable Tote Bag

Best for: farmers markets

Made from waterproof Cordura nylon, the 3.5-oz Matador hauls 18 liters of bread and broccoli rabe. But it’s overbuilt with sealed seams and water-resistant zippers to stand up to any adventure, and it packs down to the size of a baseball. How’s that for versatility?

[$40; matadorup.com]

