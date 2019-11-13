The Most Important Time to Stay Hydrated is the One You’re Probably Ignoring





The Camelbak website offers a hydration calculator that determines how much water you need for a given sport based off your age, size, the weather and activity: skiing, hiking, running or biking. It’s pretty handy for figuring out how much H2O to bring on your workout, and in what vessel.

But if you’re a seasoned adventurer, outdoor activity is rarely where you find yourself dehydrated, because you’re diligent about checking off your gear list, and hydration is at the top of that list.

It could be argued that the time you’re most at danger of dehydration is in your daily life, when you don’t get up from your desk for 6 hours straight, are stuck in the car all day running errands, or are way over your head in that home project you thought you could DIY. These are the times when you catch yourself thirsty, tired, and grouchy, and realize you haven’t drank water for hours.

Which is why the Camelbak product you should probably use most often is the new double-insulated Carry Cap Bottle, a portable, durable, stainless-steel water bottle designed for daily use.

The Carry Cap Bottle is available in 20, 32 and 64 oz. and your water will stay cold for 24, 32 or even 45 hours – depending on bottle size – in sweat-proof, BPA/BPS/BPF-free insulation that is backed by the Camelbak “Got Your Bak” lifetime guarantee.

With a powdercoat finish and five matte colorways, the Carry Cap Bottle is an understated companion that you’ll want to take with you to work and play: Throw it in your work bag, attach it to your backpack with a carabiner or hook your fingers through the oversized loop cap.

Camelbak was founded 40 years ago when a cyclist/EMT filled an IV bag with water and stuffed it into a tube sock before a bike race. Suffice it to say this company knows how to hydrate for sport. Now, their Carry Cap Bottle will keep you going in what might be the most demanding activity you do: your daily life.

