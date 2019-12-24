The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Inspired Fourplay – 2007 to Present

Breaking the internet since 2009.

So, this bike’s introduction predates the decade by a couple years. And its arrival on the world stage predates by a few months. But its effects have been distinctly of the teens. You may have heard of a certain UK rider by the name of Danny MacAskill. You may have even seen his videos. We even go so far as to say you’ve seen his videos a few times. If that’s true, then you also seen the Inspired Fourplay more than a few times as well. The debut model from innovative trials brand, Inspired, the Fourplay was positioned somewhere between the 20-inch “modified” trials bike and the 26-inch “stock” bike. But it had none of the mod’s impractical, competition-specific features, and none of the stock’s tech-limiting size. It spawned a series of other 24-inch trials bikes, set Danny’s career into motion, and served as a springboard for him to move on to Santa Cruz. One bike, one rider—an entire new category of bike and an entirely new style of riding. What else can claim that?

There’s also this new kid riding an Inspired around, Fabio Whitmer. Maybe you’ve heard of him too…

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!