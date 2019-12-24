The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Santa Cruz Bronson – 2013

They say you like to party.

Remember when internet forums were a dangerous place? Trick question. They still are. But at one time, mentioning that you supported 27.5 wheels was roughly equivalent to saying you support child labor. A few companies including Jamis and KHS were trying out the new wheel size in the early 2010s, but none of the big names really jumped on board yet—except for Santa Cruz, who released the Bronson in 2013 with the mid-sized hoops. And it was good.

The Bronson was a do-it-all, for-the-fun-of-it play bike. It wasn’t committed to any one style of riding, rather it just wanted to be out on the trail having a good time. It jumped well, pedaled well, cornered well and, well, did just about everything well. And that was what most people loved about the Bronson—it didn’t matter what kind of rider you were, you’d probably have a lot of fun on it. Santa Cruz convinced the public that 27.5 wheels worked and, soon after its release, most of the other big-name brands started churning out their own 27.5 creations.

