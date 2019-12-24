The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Santa Cruz Nomad C-2010

The carbon enduro bike is no longer a novelty.

The Nomad was not the first bike that pushed a growing big-travel, big-fun category of trail bikes. It wasn’t even the first carbon fiber one. Pin that ribbon on the Scott Ransom. Though revolutionary, the Ransom was widely considered to be a curiosity, and not entirely unexpected from the Swiss magicians at Scott. But when the carbon Nomad was announced, most people thought, “how the heck is Santa Cruz going to make such a thing out of carbon?” The Nomad was known as an overbuilt, rough-and-ready bike edging toward the freeride end of the spectrum, rather than the afternoon-ride end. To most people’s surprise, the Nomad C was everything Santa Cruz claimed it would be. It was light (for the time), fast and most importantly, fun. The general reaction to it was something along the lines of, “Holy S#*t.”

Before the Nomad C, you could buy a bike that was light, fast and probably terrifying at speed. Or, you could buy a big, heavy alloy pig of a rig. And carbon? Carbon was witchcraft, best left to the XC nerds and dentists. When the Nomad C hit the dirt, it showed that a longer-travel, slack and aggressive bike could be ridden on your average trail without feeling like you were lugging around an anchor, or conversely, pushed hard in big bike terrain without feeling like a wet noodle.

