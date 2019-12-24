The Most Influential Mountain Bikes of the Last Decade

Scott Spark – 2014

Changing the world of XC.

Last year, we wrote about how dropper posts were being more common in XC racing due to the increased technicality of the courses. The same could have been said before about full-suspension. The Scott Spark, as ridden by Nino Schurter, was largely responsible for setting that trend into motion. Under Schurter, the Spark was an ultra-successful full-suspension bike, proving that hardtails weren’t necessarily the kings of XC. Pretty soon, courses started becoming rougher and more pros were riding full-suspension rigs that could handle the terrain. The crowds loved the action—technical courses were much more entertaining than long, smooth grinds. It eventually became a positive feedback loop, with bikes like the Spark outpacing the courses and the courses becoming more and more gnarly each year to catch up.

If you haven’t tried it already, the XC World Cup races these days are just as exciting, if not more so, as the gravity events. The Spark is mostly to thank (blame?) for that.

